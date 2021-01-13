PBA: Manuel wants to join either Phoenix, San Miguel, or NLEX

If Alaska's Vic Manuel has the final say, he wants to be traded to either Phoenix Super LPG, San Miguel Beer, or NLEX.

Manuel, who is currently in a stand-off with the Alaska management regarding his contract, explained his choices in an interview with his former Cebuana Lhuillier coach Beaujing Acot.

"Before pa ko maglaro, San Miguel talaga ang paborito kong team. San Miguel ang lagi kong napapanood 'yan sina coach Olsen (Racela), Danny (Ildefonso), Dondon (Hotiveros)," he told in Acot's Sports All In program.

"Kay coach Danny ikinuk'wento ko pa 'yan... kaibigan ko rin si Arwind (Santos)."



Regarding picking NLEX, his choice has something to do with coach Yeng Guiao.

"Gusto kong mapunta dati sa Rain or Shine talaga eh, dahil kay coach Yeng. .. kaya kong gawin to yung tumira outside. Feeling ko (matutulungan ako ni coach Yeng)," he said.

Rain or Shine was previously mentored by Guiao before moving to NLEX.

Moving to Phoenix is a possibility, too, he said. He has good relations with some of the Fuel Masters including Calvin Abueva and coach Topex Robinson.

"Andoon si coach Topex. (Nakasama ko) noong nasa Alaska ako. Kahit sa D-League. Tsaka nandoon yung kaibigan kong si Calvin. Sobrang close kami nyan, parang kapatid ko 'yan," said Manuel.

To some extent, he also entertains the idea of joining PBA's beloved team Barangay Ginebra, handled by Tim Cone.

"Naglaro rin ako kay coach Tim sa SEA Games. Sobrang sarap maglaro under coach Tim din kasi marami kang matututunan at saka 'yung discipline," he said.

The veteran forward, who has played for Alaska since 2014, demanded to be traded after getting slighted over discussions regarding his contract with the Aces.

Alaska did not renew his contract in mid-2020 when they first asked for an extension from the franchise. Manuel's contract expired in December 2020.

Manuel said he could not answer whether he will stay with Alaska or not.

"Pero alam mo naman love ko ang Alaska, d'yan ako tumagal eh. 'Yung love at respect ko sa Alaska andun pa talaga, pero kung anumang mangyari 'di natin masabi."

From the archives: