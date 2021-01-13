NBA: Wizards-Jazz game postponed due to Washington COVID-19 outbreak

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) celebrates with injured Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) against the Phoenix Suns in the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The Washington Wizards' game against the visiting Utah Jazz on Wednesday night was postponed by the NBA on Tuesday due to the league's health and safety protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NBA and the Wizards said the team doesn't have the required eight available players to play the game due to ongoing coronavirus contact tracing.

Earlier Tuesday, the Wizards identified forward Rui Hachimura and center Moe Wagner as players who were under the health and safety protocols.

That announcement came hours after the team canceled Tuesday's practice after the two players entered the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The team issued a statement saying the decision to cancel practice was made "out of an abundance of caution."

The Wizards defeated the Phoenix Suns 128-107 on Monday night for their first home win of the season.

Washington played without guard Bradley Beal, the NBA's leading scorer, in Saturday's contest against the Miami Heat due to the protocols. He scored 34 points in Monday's win over Phoenix.