NBA: Pacers overtake Warriors in fourth quarter

Myles Turner's third 3-pointer of the game broke a late tie and the Indiana Pacers went on to defeat the Golden State Warriors 104-95 on Tuesday night in San Francisco.

Playing the second night of a back-to-back set, Indiana snapped a two-game losing streak by outfinishing the Warriors in a fourth quarter that featured six ties and three lead changes.

Golden State, which was riding a two-game winning streak on the final night of a seven-game homestand, scored only five points after a Stephen Curry hoop gave the hosts a 90-88 advantage with 5:05 to play.

Indiana's Aaron Holiday produced the last tie at 90-all on a driving layup with 3:37 to go, after which Turner bombed in a 27-footer for a lead the visitors never relinquished.

While the Indiana defense was holding Golden State scoreless for nearly four minutes, Holiday added another driving hoop, brother Justin Holiday connected on a 3-pointer, Domantas Sabonis scored from the interior and Justin Holiday sank 1 of 2 free throws to complete a 12-0 flurry that gave Indiana a 10-point lead.

Playing without Victor Oladipo (resting after a 37-minute effort Monday in a loss at Sacramento), T.J. Warren (foot), Jeremy Lamb (knee) and T.J. McConnell (family leave), the Pacers still managed to get five players in double figures, led by Turner with 22.

Turner's three 3-pointers came on five tries and equaled a season high. He entered the game shooting 27.9 percent from beyond the arc this season and 35.2 percent for his career.

Turner grabbed 11 rebounds, and Domantas Sabonis put up 18 points and a game-high 14 boards. Aaron Holiday added 16 points to go with a game-high 12 assists while Malcolm Brogdon chipped in with 13 points and Edmond Sumner had 12.

Andrew Wiggins scored a game-high-tying 22 points, Stephen Curry 20 and Kelly Oubre Jr. 17 for the Warriors, who were outshot by the Pacers 44.3 percent to 38.6 percent.

Damion Lee added 12 points off the bench for Golden State, while Draymond Green had a team-high 10 assists to complement seven points and six rebounds.

Oubre produced 15 of his 17 points in the first half, during which the Warriors built a 57-50 lead.

The big run occurred after Cassius Stanley's two free throws gave the Pacers a 34-32 advantage. Oubre and Lee responded by hitting 3-pointers in a 11-2 burst that created a seven-point Golden State advantage.

