NBA: Donovan Mitchell puts up 27 as Jazz blast Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reach for a loose ball in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. David Richard, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points and Jordan Clarkson added 21 to lift the visiting Utah Jazz to a 117-87 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in 20 points for the Jazz. Georges Niang added 14 points off the bench after scoring 13 total points in his first 10 games of the season. Mike Conley contributed 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Utah made 24 3-pointers and shot 53.3 percent from the perimeter en route to its third straight victory, all on the road. The Jazz held a second straight opponent under 90 points.

Cedi Osman had 17 points, four rebounds and six assists for the short-handed Cavaliers.

Cleveland lost its third consecutive game and has dropped seven of nine going back to Dec. 29. Isaac Okoro and Damyean Dotson each scored 11 points, and reserve Yogi Ferrell added 10.

The Cavaliers were missing eight players, seven of them due to injuries.

Cleveland got off to a strong start, hitting six of its first eight shots, and went up 14-11 on a jumper from Ferrell. The Cavaliers couldn't hang onto momentum as the first quarter progressed, though.

Bogdanovic and Clarkson drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to spark an 11-2 run for Utah. Niang capped off the spurt with a turnaround jumper that gave the Jazz a 22-16 lead.

Clarkson helped Utah extend that advantage in the second quarter with his outside shooting. He hit a pair of 3-pointers, sandwiching a reverse layup from Bogdanovic, to put the Jazz up 41-26 late in the second quarter. Derrick Favors helped Utah exert its will on the defensive end, blocking three shots before halftime.

Utah put more distance between itself and Cleveland in the third quarter. Mitchell exploded for 17 points in the period, scoring inside and outside with ease. He helped the Jazz outscore the Cavaliers 18-4 to open the quarter for a 67-40 lead.