MMA: ONE Championship launches Bruce Lee collection

MANILA, Philippines -- ONE Championship on Wednesday officially launched its limited edition ONE x Bruce Lee collection, to celebrate 80 years of the iconic martial artist.

The collection was done in partnership with Bruce Lee LLC, and offers a series of lifestyle and performance wear, featuring the icon's signature yellow and black color combination.

Lee, born on November 27, 1940, is widely regarded as the father of modern-day mixed martial arts, thanks to his creation of Jeet Kune Do, a hybrid martial arts discipline that combines aspects from multiple martial arts styles.

He emerged as a global celebrity and an action movie star in the 1960s and early '70s, starring in films such as "Enter the Dragon." He died in 1973, aged just 32.

The ONE x Bruce Lee collection, which features jackets, hoodies, t-shirts, shorts, joggers, sweatpants, and other accessories, is now available worldwide on ONE.SHOP and can be found at ONE.SHOP/BruceLee.

ONE.SHOP is the official online athleisure store of ONE Championship.

Related video: