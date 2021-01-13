After Beach Games, AIMAG also postponed - report

MANILA, Philippines -- The Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) have been postponed to 2022 due to concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Karate Pilipinas president Richard Lim, the chef de mission to the AIMAG, confirmed to the Philippine Star that the multi-nation event has been moved to either January or June 2022.

"Organizers have actually wanted to push through with it but participating countries, including us, have decided to move it next year due health concerns," Lim was quoted as saying.

The AIMAG was originally scheduled for May 21 to 30 in Bangkok and Chonburi, Thailand.

This follows the postponement of the Asian Beach Games, which were originally scheduled for Nov. 28 to Dec. 6 but were pushed back to April 2-10, 2021 before being pushed back a second time. It will be held in Sanya, China.

The Philippines won two golds, 14 silver, and 14 bronze medals in the 2017 edition of the AIMAG, held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

