Thirdy, Kiefer relish chance to play together in B.League Asia Rising Stars

Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena. Photo from Japan B.Leauge

MANILA — Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena will have the chance to play as teammates once again.

The brothers, who are playing for San-En NeoPhoenix and the Shiga Lakes in the Japan B.League, respectively, will be lacing up their kicks together as they take part in the Asia Rising Stars game Saturday.

The brothers said that they are ecstatic for the opportunity, especially since they are playing in different divisions in the B.League, with Thirdy’s team belonging in B1, and Kiefer’s squad competing in B2.

“That’s an amazing feeling, not just to be out here in the All-Star, but also to represent the Philippines and East Asia as well with my brothers,” said the younger Ravena sibling during their media availability earlier today.

“Ang laking pasasalamat ko rin sa B.League for giving us this opportunity, and I’m hoping na maging masayang game tomorrow. I’m very happy of course. Last year, nagawa na namin yun, and this year, mabibigyan kami ng chance maging teammates once again,” added the San-En standout.

“He’s playing in a different division now, so we’re gonna have the chance to be teammates once again. Mag-eenjoy lang kami, and hopefully, matuwa yung fans.”

Kiefer shares the sentiments with his fellow former Ateneo Blue Eagles star.

“Siyempre talagang chine-cherish talaga namin yung moments like this. Once a year lang siya nangyayari, minsan ‘di mo pa alam kung masasama ka o hindi sa dami ng Asian players na nandito sa Japan,” said the older Ravena, who appeared before the media after Thirdy.

“Very appreciative kami sa moments na ganito.”

He also described this opportunity as "special", and that he is sure that their parents will also relish the opportunity to watch their sons play together yet again, this time in Japan.

“Special palagi. Since na hiwalay kami sa B1 tiyaka sa B2, parang nawala yung chance naming magkita. Nangyayari na lang yon pag magkalaban kami, nawala pa ‘yon. So ngayong nandito kami, ito lang yung opportunity namin, pero magkakampi naman kami,” said the former NLEX Road Warriors star.

“I’m sure yung parents namin masaya, so we’re very excited.”

The Ravena siblings also want to offer their All-Star stint for the Overseas Filipino Workers, especially those who are also in Japan.

“Of course, malaking pride na bilang mga Pinoy na naglalaro dito sa Japan na mapapakita namin yung skills namin as a team naman, hindi lang as individuals,” Thirdy said.

“Also very happy na nire-represent namin yung OFW community out here in Japan. Sana matuwa lahat tomorrow. Sana may maipakita kami, and sana manalo kami,” he added.

The brothers will be playing with eight other Filipino imports tomorrow as they lock horns with the Asian Imports squad, and this makes the experience for Kiefer even better.

“Nakakatuwa kasi sampu kami dito na Pilipino na maglalaro sa isang team. Bibihira lang na mangyari ‘to, so very thankful kami sa B.League, and very thankful kami sa mga Pilipinong sumusuporta sa amin,” said the two-time UAAP MVP.

“Excited kami makita lahat ng Pilipino na manonood ng game bukas,” added Kiefer.

Asked if they are planning something special during their 12:15 PM bout tomorrow, Thirdy said that he and his bro will plan it ahead of the game.

“Pag-uusapan namin yun tonight para may mapakita kami tomorrow,” said the three-time UAAP Finals MVP.