MANILA – The San Miguel Beermen earned a twice-to-beat quarterfinals advantage in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the expense of also-ran Blackwater Bossing, 125-117, on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Import Bennie Boatwright Jr. exploded for 44 points on 8-11 shooting inside the arc and eight-made threes, 12 rebounds, and five assists, while five other Beermen were also in double-digit scoring which paved way for the win.

San Miguel also extended their winning streak to five and improved to 8-3.

Boatwright was quick to give credit to the coaching staff and said that they prepared them well before games.

"The coaches do a good job in preparing us, and we are great going to every game, so it's easy for us players to go out there and produce and we have a lot of talent on our team," Boatwright said in the postgame conference.

"So as long as we share the ball, which we do, we're going to be fine," he added.

Bossing's Chris Ortiz also put on a show, tallying 43 points, 15 boards, and five dimes in the loss, but proved that Blackwater can go toe-to-toe against powerhouses in the PBA.

Blackwater even came as close as 107-106 in the closing chapter with 6:27 left in the clock.

However, the red shirts rallied to a 7-0 run for a 114-106 separation, sparked by a layup from comebacking seven-time PBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) June Mar Fajardo.

Fajardo later showed his defensive prowess after blocking an attempt by James Kwekuteye which helped the rally.

Ortiz ended the dry spell for the Bossing with a two-pointer with 2:49 left, 114-108, but the lead was too much for them to tear down.

The Jeffrey Cariaso-led squad closed in at 119-115 in the dying minutes, but the Beermen drained clutch free throws which sealed the deal for San Miguel.

The Scores:

SAN MIGUEL 125 – Boatwright 44, Perez 15, Romeo 14, Cruz 12, Fajardo 11, Trollano 10, Tautuaa 8, Ross 6, Teng 5, Lassiter 0

BLACKWATER 117 – Ortiz 43, Hill 14, Suerte 13, Amer 12, Kwukuteye 9, Sena 8, DiGregorio 7, Guinto 4, Ilagan 3, Concepcion 2, Jopia 2, Escoto 0

QUARTERS: 27-25, 63-51, 98-86, 125-117