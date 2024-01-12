NBA: Thunder roll to blowout victory over Blazers

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) goes to the basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points and Josh Giddey had his first triple-double of the season as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Portland Trail Blazers 139-77 on Thursday in Oklahoma City.

The win was the third consecutive and eighth in 10 games for the Thunder. The loss was Portland's fifth in six games.

The Thunder tied their highest scoring output of the season and Portland's 77 points were the fewest for an Oklahoma City opponent since a 101-69 win over Chicago in October 2017.

For Portland, it tied the most points it had given up all season.

The Thunder jumped on the Blazers early and didn't let up until the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma City reeled off a 22-2 run in the first quarter to jump up by 15, with Giddey keying the beginning of the stretch.

First, he found Jalen Williams for a dunk, then hit back-to-back driving layups to get the run going. He added two other assists later in the stretch.

The Thunder were far from done, outscoring Portland by a combined 82-32 in the second and third quarters to take a 62-point lead into the final quarter.

By that time, Oklahoma City's starters were on the bench and the only question was the size of the Thunder's margin of victory.

Oklahoma City, which had a season-high 41 assists, scored 70 points in the paint and shot 57 percent from the floor, their 10th consecutive game they shot 50 percent or better.

Giddey finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. It was the ninth career triple-double.

While the Thunder had six players scoring in double figures, Portland had just two -- Anfernee Simons with 14 points and Scoot Henderson with 13.

The Blazers shot just 27.7% from the floor, by far their worst shooting game of the season.

