MLBB: Coach Vren joins Indonesia superstars RRQ in massive rebuild

MANILA - World championship coach Vrendon "Vren" Lin will be joining RRQ Hoshi as the Indonesian superstar team gears for a massive rebuild ahead of their own MPL circuit campaign.

Vren is the second Pinoy to coach the team after former Echo coach Michael "Arcadia" Bocado went to the Indonesian squad in late 2022.

Vren, who won the M5 title in Manila last December under AP Bren, will be joining Darryl "Irrad" Tuason and Borris "Brusko" Parro as the King of Kings try to rebuild their squad, after missing the world championship for the first time in four tries.

They will join a young team anchored on Indonesian stars such as Schevenko "Skylar" Tendean, Andre Raymond "Banana" Putra, and Deden Muhammad "Clayyy" Nurhasan, and Ferdyansyah "Ferxiic" Kamaruddin.

RRQ Hoshi was coming off identical 4th place finishes in MPL Season 11 and MPL Season 12, thereby missing MSC 2023 and the M5 World Championship, the first time in the team's four-year tenure.

AP Bren first announced Coach Vren's departure Wednesday. Before coach AP Bren, Coach Vren was TNC Pro Team's head tactician.

Irrad and Brusko, formerly MPL Philippines players were both announced in a roster reveal video uploaded by RRQ Hoshi in their YouTube account.