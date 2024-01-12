Raven of Blacklist Rivalry. Photo from Blacklist International/Facebook

MANILA – Dota 2 star Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto has one appeal to Blacklist "Agents."

Raven, also dubbed as "One True Carry" in the Philippine esports scene and plays the hard carry position for Filipino team Blacklist Rivalry, urged fans should not "hate" the team after suffering losses.

"Sa mga fans na nanonood sa amin, sana chill lang 'pag natalo kami," Raven said in an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News on the sidelines of 2024 Asia Pacific Predator League. "'Wag masyadong mag-hate."

Any esports team is not new to online bashing when facing defeats.

The Southeast Asian Dota 2 server, from low MMR pubs to high ranks, is known for its toxic behavior online. That also includes SEA fanbases that follow professional teams in the SEA region.

Raven's request to the team's fans seemed fair, which aimed to combat toxicity in the game and support healthy competition.

The revamped roster of Blacklist has seen success in its maiden run in the Southeast Asia closed qualifier of ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 after outclassing fellow Pinoy squad Geek Fam 3-1 in the finals.

They also represented the Philippines and entire Southeast Asia in the $1,000,000 Malaysian tourney.

However, the much-anticipated "dream" team "2.0" failed to deliver results in the main contest, exiting the tilt after a lackluster 4-6 performance in the group stages.

Geek Fam also exacted its revenge on Blacklist, eliminating them in the lower bracket of BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024: China and SEA closed qualifier – which marked another loss for the superstar team.

"Pumasok kami sa unang qualifier at the end of the year, it's good. Pero sa January kasi natalo kami. Pero hindi ko naman sinasabi na it's bad, kasi parang two days practice lang din kami no'ng time na 'yon," he said.

"Ngayon, we're just taking it very slowly, as a new team, kailangan step-by-step kung paano talaga kami mananalo. So far, so good naman," Raven said as he bared how Blacklist is coping with the challenging landscape of esports as a newly-formed squad.

Blacklist Rivalry is entering the playoffs of the Asia Pacific Predator League on a high note with a perfect 4-0 record in the group stages.

The Dota 2 tilt boasts a $100,000 prize pool, and teams will face each other on Saturday, January 13, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The five-man Pinoy squad is embarking on a journey to gain momentum towards further tournaments this year.