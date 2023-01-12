PVL: F2 Logistics names Diego as new head coach

From F2 Logistics Cargo Movers Facebook page

MANILA -- F2 Logistics signed Regine Diego as its new head coach, replacing Ramil de Jesus, ahead of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season.

The Cargo Movers made the announcement on Thursday.

“A former DLSU Lady Spiker who has transitioned from player to coach... A champion athlete and champion coach,” read the team’s statement. “We welcome Coach Regine Diego to our team called family.”

Before becoming a coach, Diego played as a libero for De La Salle University.

She later became a mentor, becoming part of the National University's women’s and girls’ programs.

In UAAP Season 82, she led the Lady Bullpups to a sweep en route to the championship.