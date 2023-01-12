PBA OKs Joshua Munzon-Kevin Ferrer trade

From Josh Munzon and Kevin Ferrer's Instagram pages



NorthPort will be getting Terrafirma's Joshua Munzon in exchange for veteran Kevin Ferrer in a trade approved Thursday.

The PBA has already given its thumbs up to the revised trade that will allow the Batang Pier to get more scoring options from former top pick Munzon.

The original trade involved four players and two more picks. Included in the original trade were Terrafirma's Javi Gomez de Liano and NorthPort's MJ Ayaay, plus 2 second-round picks.

This is the third time Terrafirma is letting go of its top pick in the last 5 years.

In 2017, the Dyip traded its top overall pick to San Miguel which turned out to be Christian Standhardinger.

CJ Perez, the top overall pick in the 2021 Draft, was also traded to the Beermen.

Ferrer, meanwhile, is expected to boost Terrafirma with his experience.

