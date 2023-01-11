PBA: Cone, Ginebra shift focus to deciding Game 7

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- While not a fan of the new schedule for Game 7 of the 2022 PBA Commissioners' Cup Finals, Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone says they will use the added time to study Bay Area import Myles Powell further.

The Gin Kings couldn't close out the Dragons in Game 6 on Wednesday, falling 87-84 at the Araneta Coliseum with Powell hitting the clutch shots in the final five minutes.

The series now heads to a deciding Game 7, which will take place on Sunday at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan. Originally scheduled for Friday, the PBA instead moved the game due to public demand.

"We move on, we think about Game 7," Cone told reporters after the game. "I would have preferred it to be Friday."

"I'm a little disappointed it's Sunday, but it's out of our control," he added. "So we'll worry about it on Sunday. That will give our guys, I guess, a little more time to rest. We'll think about what we'll do with Powell."

"Like I said, it's out of our control."

With a three-day gap between games, Cone and the Ginebra coaching staff now have more time to figure out a game plan for Powell. The explosive guard scored 29 points -- his lowest output in the conference -- but 12 of those came in the fourth quarter where he piloted Bay Area's comeback from a seven-point deficit.

He made back-to-back layups inside the final five minutes to put the Dragons ahead for good, and nailed two crucial free throws in the last seven seconds that proved enough to fend off the Gin Kings.

"We'll look at it, rethink it," said Cone, who felt that they did a relatively good job of limiting Powell. The problem, he stressed, is that they faltered on offense, particularly with their three-point shooting. Ginebra was just 7-of-33 from long range.

Still, Cone says they will have to figure out ways to further keep Powell in check.

"We have time now," he pointed out. "We didn’t have time, we had like 45 minutes to set the game plan for him in our last practice. So hopefully, we’ll have a little more time, and think what we’re doing about it. Look at him a little bit."

"We haven’t experienced him before, we didn’t play him in the elims. So this is the first time we had him tonight," he added.

Powell had not played since Nov. 23 since suffering a foot injury, but was reactivated for Game 6 in place of Andrew Nicholson. Wednesday night's game marked the first time that he had played against Barangay Ginebra in the Commissioners' Cup.

"But in my mind, we did a good job defensively," said Cone. "We had him where we wanted. But they had a great shooting night from three, almost 50%. We shot 20%. That was the difference in the game."

All their focus is now on Game 7 -- the first winner-takes-all Finals game for Ginebra since the 2017 PBA Governors' Cup. There, they escaped with a 101-96 triumph over the Meralco Bolts in the do-or-die affair in front of a record crowd of 54,086 fans at the Philippine Arena.

Cone is hoping that another huge crowd will show up for Sunday's contest.

"I hope they all come," he said. "It'd be nice."

"Right now, [we're] not so worried about a crowd, more worried about trying to win a game. We want to win a great game for them, not just for the people who are there, but the people watching at home," he added.

