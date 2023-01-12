Bay Area's Goorjian looks forward to his first Game 7

PBA Images

Decorated basketball coach Brian Goorjian of the Bay Area Dragons has not experienced coaching team in a Game 7 yet.

On Sunday, he will finally get the chance when they meet Barangay Ginebra for the last time in the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals.

Goorjian is looking forward to the match as the historic best-of-7 series comes to its close.

"What's coming up next on Sunday is going to be incredible," said the Bay Area coach. "I've never been in a seven-game series. I told them (Dragons) this."

The Dragons forced the series to the winner-take-all with a tight Game 6 87-84 win over the Gin Kings before a pandemic-record crowd of 22,361 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Game 7 will take place at the 55,000-seater Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

"Now we're playing with the bank's money. And here 50,000 or whatever it is, I hope every seat in that place (Philippine Arena) will be sold out. It's something nobody forgets, and it's another special game of basketball, and let the cards fall where they may," said Goorjian.

Meanwhile, the PBA will be providing free rides for Sunday's deciding Game 7.

The shuttle service is exclusive for PBA media personnel and ticket holders and will be on a first come, first served basis.

According to the PBA, FMR buses will be waiting for passengers at its terminal along Roosevelt Ave. in Quezon City.

The first trip going to the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan will start at 1 p.m.

Only passengers who availed the trip to the Philippine Arena will be allowed to take the free shuttle back to Manila.

