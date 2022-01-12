MANILA -- Riot Games has opened registration for the open qualifiers of the League of Legends: Wild Rift Champions SEA (WCS).

The WCS is a pre-requisite to Wild Rift's inaugural global championship, Wild Rift Icons, which will be held during summer in Europe.

There will be open qualifiers for 6 competitive sub-regions -- Hong Kong and Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam -- the developers said in a statement Monday.

The registration link for Philippine open qualifiers has yet to be announced, as of writing, while registration links for Malaysia and Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam legs of the open qualifiers are already up on their website.

Registered teams must have a minimum of 6 players, and consist of "at least 3 sub-region resident players and no more than 2 import players."

Players must also be aged 17 and above at the time of registration.

Open qualifiers will run under a "swiss bracket" format, where teams will play best-of-3 matches. Teams who accumulate 3 match losses will be eliminated from the race.

The top 8 teams will advance to the knockout stage, and compete in a double-elimination format.

Those who advanced through the open qualifiers and those directly invited will participate in the regular season, which will run on a double round-robin format from February 25 to March 27.

The top 6 teams in the regular season are then qualified for the WCS Playoffs from April 1 to 10, where the qualified team for the Wild Rift Icons will be determined.