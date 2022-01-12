PVL: Petro Gazz continues to reload, signs Gabarda

Mariella Gabarda (3) in action for University of the East. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Petro Gazz continues to rebuild its roster after the departure of several players, signing young middle blocker Mariella Gabarda on Wednesday.

Gabarda previously played for PLDT in the 2021 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference after a collegiate career with the University of the East.

In announcing Gabarda's signing, the Angels touted her as a "tall, reliable middle blocker."

‼️NEW ANGEL ALERT‼️



Here’s to another tall reliable middle blocker in the industry!



Let’s welcome, Mariella Gabarda @yeyegabarda now #GazzedUp for our #Refueled2022 team roster! 💪🏼🙌🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/SEKG2YDlrG — Petro Gazz Angels (@PetroGazzAngels) January 12, 2022

Gabarda, 23, is expected to help fill the void left by Ria Meneses, one of the players who parted ways with the team in the offseason.

Before playing for PLDT in 2021, the 5-foot-9 Gabarda saw action for Generika-Ayala in the Philippine Superliga.

Petro Gazz had previously announced the signings of Cienne Cruz, Djanel Cheng, Jonah Sabete, and Nicole Tiamzon.

The PVL plans to open its 2022 season in February.

