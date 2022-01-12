New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket defended by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Chuck Cook, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Brandon Ingram scored a game-high 33 points, including a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left, as the host New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-125 on Tuesday night.

The Timberwolves, who saw their four-game winning streak end, tied the score with 3.6 seconds left on a driving layup by D'Angelo Russell.

After a timeout, Ingram took a pass from Jonas Valanciunas and swished a jumper from two steps beyond the arc above the top of the key to give the Pelicans just their second win in six games.

Josh Hart added 21 points, Herbert Jones scored 14, Valanciunas had 13 points and 12 rebounds, Jaxson Hayes scored 13 off the bench and Devonte' Graham scored 11 for New Orleans.

Anthony Edwards scored 28 points, 16 of which came in the fourth quarter, to lead the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns added 26 points, Malik Beasley had 18 off the bench, Russell scored 16 and Patrick Beverley 10.

The teams split their season series, which concluded with by far the highest-scoring game of the four match-ups. The losing team failed to score 100 points in any of the preceding three games.

Ingram made back-to-back 3-pointers in a span of 24 seconds to help New Orleans take a 97-89 at the end of the third quarter.

The Pelicans scored the first three points of the fourth quarter, but Edwards made two 3-pointers and a layup to help Minnesota get within 107-105.

Hart made a free throw and Graham hit a 3-pointer that gave New Orleans a 111-105 lead.

Towns made a 3-pointer and Edwards added four straight to give the Wolves a one-point lead.

Jones made four consecutive free throws and Hart added a dunk for a five-point New Orleans lead.

Edwards responded with a 3-pointer, but Ingram converted a four-point play. Edwards made another 3-pointer, but Ingram made a 3-pointer for a 124-118 lead with 50.5 seconds left.

Then came a layup from Edwards and a turnover by Ingram before Beasley's 3-pointer pulled Minnesota within 124-123 with 12.9 seconds left. Graham made one of two free throws.