MMA: Adiwang shares Ikeda gameplan with Miado

Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang has shared some valuable advice to Jeremy Miado ahead of his next fight. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Jeremy Miado has found an ally heading into his showdown against Senzo Ikeda at ONE: Heavy Hitters on January 14 in Singapore.

Miado has received some valuable advice from Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang, who is quite familiar with the Japanese standout.

"Ikeda is a very tough fighter," said Adiwang, who battled the former Pancrase flyweight champion at ONE: Century I in October 2019.

"He has this samurai mentality that he's a fighter who will never surrender. You need to knock him out or submit him in order to stop him because that's just how tough he is," added the "Thunder Kid."

When Adiwang fought Ikeda, he came out firing and unloaded a barrage of strikes immediately, as he sought to negate the Japanese fighter's strength.

"I focused on my combinations because I know that he is a brawler. So we did plan to give a good show by striking with him and knocking him out, but he tried to take me down so I just went for Plan B and submitted him," Adiwang recalled.

Adiwang had to adjust his game plan because of Ikeda's repeated takedown attempts, as he countered with a bulldog choke before eventually locking up the Japanese fighter's right forearm.

Ikeda fractured his forearm from that hold, forcing referee Motohiro Tsuruwa to call the bout at the 1:57 mark of round one.

Though their encounter was brief, Adiwang still learned plenty of lessons from the fight -- lessons that he is eager to share with Miado.

"Jeremy just has to be focused and believe in himself. He needs to go and impose his will from the very start because that early barrage will help him very much in that fight," he said.

Miado, for his part, will be looking to build on his back-to-back triumphs against Li Tao Miao. He shocked the world with a killer flying knee in round one of their match at ONE: Age of Dragons in November 2019 and once again silenced his doubters with a second round technical knockout victory at ONE: NextGen last October for his first win streak in ONE Championship.

The fighter has credited his move to the Marrok Force MMA Gym in Bangkok for his improvement.

Adiwang has no doubt that his fellow Filipino fighter will do well against Ikeda, who will come into the bout having lost two of his last three fights.

"Both of them are good fighters, but I predict Jeremy will get the victory. I just wish them both good luck," said Adiwang.