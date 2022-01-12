LOOK: EJ Obiena undergoes successful surgery

LOOK: EJ Obiena had a successful knee surgery where his meniscus was cleaned up by Dr. Dimit Jontschew at the Southwest German Center for Sport Traumatology, according to sports patron Jim Lafferty. One of the screws from his 2017 ACL surgery was also removed. pic.twitter.com/LelxfCwRql — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) January 12, 2022

The surgery on Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena was a success.

Obiena had his meniscus issue in his left knee fixed in Germany ahead of the Init Indoor Meeting in Karlsruhe on January 28.

A couple of pictures shared by ABS-CBN's Dyan Castillejo showed one of the screws removed from his knee from a 2017 ACL surgery.

He is expected to miss six or seven days of training.

He is expected to miss six or seven days of training.

Obiena, who is in the middle a funding row with Philippine Athletic Track and Field Association (PATAFA), is expected to join the The Asian Indoor Championships is set for February 11-13 in Kazakhstan.

Obiena holds the national and Asian record for pole vault, having cleared 5.93-meters at the International Golden Roof Challenge in Innsbruck, Austria last September.

