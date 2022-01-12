Japan's B.League shifts All-Star activities online

Filipino imports, including Shiga's Kiefer Ravena, were expected to play a big role in the B.League All-Star festivities. (c) B.LEAGUE

The B.League will conduct its All-Star activities in virtual fashion, with the league's Filipino imports set to take part in a meet-and-greet.

The league announced the cancellation of its All-Star festivities last week, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases among B.League players. The All-Star games were set to be held in Okinawa on January 14 and 15.

In lieu of the games and skills contests, the B.League will instead hold online activities on the two dates.

On January 14, there will be a virtual meet-and-greet session with the Asian All-Stars. Invited to attend are "Asian origin fans" who live in Okinawa -- fans from the Philippines, Indonesia, Korea, China, and Chinese Taipei.

The event will be streamed on YouTube.

On January 15, the B.League will hold a series of events including an All-Star Quiz contest and a "Best Player Ranking," where the league's best dribbler, best shooter, best dunker, and best character will be determined.

Among the participants in the event are brothers Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena, who were originally set to play for the Asian All-Stars against the B.League Rising Stars.

This marks the second year in a row that the B.League was forced to cancel its All-Star festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.