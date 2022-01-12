Japan V.League: Saitama-NEC game cancelled due to COVID

Middle blocker Jaja Santiago prepares to serve for the Saitama Ageo Medics. Photo courtesy of the Ageo Medics.



The Japan V.League has cancelled the games between the Saitama Ageo Medics and the NEC Red Rockets, scheduled for January 22 and 23.

This, as an official of the NEC squad returned a positive COVID-19 result.

Jaja Santiago and Saitama were set to host the Red Rockets at the Ageo Citizen Gym.

"We sincerely apologize to all the customers and people involved in the tournament who have been looking forward to the match, but we appreciate your understanding," the V.League said in their announcement.

Santiago and the Ageo Medics will open their 2022 campaign this weekend with two games against Kurobe at the Saiden Chemical Arena.

Saitama currently has an 8-6 record in the 2021-22 season of the V.League, good for fifth place in the standings.