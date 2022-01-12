The country's first Olympic gold medalist revealed she has become part of the pandemic statistics.

Hidilyn Diaz bared in her Instagram story that despite having a strong and healthy athletic physique, she also caught the COVID-19 virus.

"Kahit ako po, nagpositive na po. Ingat po tayong lahat," she said in her short Instagram message.

"Magpalakas at sundin lahat ng health protocols."

The Philippines logged its highest number of active cases so far as it also announced 32,246 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The country's total case count climbed to 3,058,634, of which 208,164 or 6.8 percent are active infections, according to the Department of Health's latest case bulletin.

The last time that the number of active cases surpassed 200,000 was on April 17, 2021 when 200,799 active cases were reported, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.



