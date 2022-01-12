MANILA -- Although seen as an underdog, undefeated Filipino featherweight Mark Magsayo is confident of pulling off an upset against crafty WBC champion Gary Russell Jr.

Magsayo, who will square off with Russell on January 22 in Atlantic City, admitted he is expecting a tough fight against Russell, the reigning champion since 2015.

However, he is training under the watchful eyes of Freddie Roach and is determined to wrest away the WBC strap.

“I respect Gary Russell Jr., he’s a great champion. But this coming January 22, I'm gonna win the fight," said Mgsayo during their virtual press conference.

"I want to prove to the people in the Philippines and the whole world that I'm the best in my weight class."

Magsayo earned the right to challenge Russell following an astounding, come-from-behind victory over Mexico's Julio Ceja.

In that fight, the Filipino had to fight back from a knockdown and was behind the score cards when he connected two right straights and knocked out Ceja in the 10th round.

Russell is a different fighter, however. The American is known for his quick reflexes and technical prowess. He is expected to use those against the hungry Magsayo.

But Magsayo isn't bothered at all.

‘I don’t think Gary has faced anyone since he became champion that has the skills that I have. I’m going to go in there to show him something he’s never seen before, and we’ll see how he reacts,” he said.

