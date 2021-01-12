Ramon Fernandez named chef de mission of 2021 SEA Games

PBA legend and PSC Commissioner Ramon Fernandez during a PBA game. PBA Media Bureau.



MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine basketball legend Ramon Fernandez has been tapped as the chef de mission for the 2021 Southeast Asian Games.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) congratulated Fernandez -- a PSC commissioner -- on its social media accounts.

Fernandez's appointment was made official during the first Executive Board meeting of the Philippine Olympic Committee for this year, held at the East Ocean Garden Restaurant in Pasay City.

The all-time leading scorer in the history of the PBA, Fernandez represented the Philippines in several international tournaments, including the Asian Games.

Fernandez succeeds PSC chairman William "Butch" Ramirez as chef de mission of Team Philippines to the SEA Games. Ramirez oversaw a dominant performance from Team Philippines, with national athletes winning a record 149 gold medals at home to clinch the overall championship.

POC president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino has previously said that he hopes Team Philippines can finish in the Top 3 of the 2021 SEA Games that will be held in Hanoi, Vietnam on November 21 to December 3.

