PH baseball braces for 'very busy' 2021

The Philippine national team at the 2019 Women's Baseball Asian Cup. Photo courtesy of the Baseball Federation of Asia Facebook page (@baseballasia).

MANILA, Philippines -- After its 2020 schedule was wiped out by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Philippine Amateur Baseball Association (PABA) is now preparing for a loaded schedule this year, highlighted by the Women's Baseball World Cup in March.

Age group events as well as the East Asian Baseball Cup are also on the pipeline, giving Philippine baseball players plenty of opportunities to showcase their talent after seeing their competitions postponed last year.

"We have a very, very busy schedule this year," said Pepe Muñoz, the secretary-general of PABA, during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday morning.

"If the Women's World Cup pushes through in March, the women's team will still have another tournament later in the year, probably November, which is the Asian championships, the Asian Cup," he explained.

"On the men's side, we have actually three tournaments lined up in the youth sector, the Asian 12-and under, the Asian 15-and under, and the Asian 18-and under," he added.

The 12-and under and the 18-and under events were originally set for 2020, but were pushed back because of the global health crisis, according to Muñoz. The men's senior team will also compete in the Asian Baseball Championship, which is tentatively scheduled for October.

Baseball will not be played in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam this November, but Muñoz said they have a regional competition that will take its place.

"The East Asian Baseball Cup comprises the Southeast Asian teams and then we add one more which is Hong Kong," he said. "So even if there's no SEA Games, we still have the East Asia Cup."

"Even without the Southeast Asian Games, we're going to be quite busy. We're gonna be quite busy," he stressed.

At the moment, their primary focus is preparing the national women's team for the Women's Baseball World Cup, which is scheduled for March 1 to 9 in Tijuana, Mexico. The team qualified to the showcase event, thanks to a third-place finish in the 2019 Women's Baseball Asian Cup in November 2019.

While the team trains online, PABA officials stress the need for their players to have an actual camp ahead of the World Cup. According to Boy Tingzon, PABA vice-president, they have already written the Philippine Sports Commission to ask for permission to train at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

The Inspire facility will host the "bubble" for the Philippine national boxing, taekwondo, and karate teams as they prepare for their Olympic qualifiers.

"We requested, since this is a world event also, also to allow us to start our training," said Tingzon.

"As soon as we get that go-signal, pasok na (sa bubble)," he added. "We go in, practice morning and afternoon, and sabi ko nga, even in the evening, we have classroom sessions in the evening. So we're really going to make it, put in a mahigpit na schedule."

Twelve teams will compete in the World Cup, including top-rated Japan, Canada, and Chinese-Taipei.

Tingzon and Muñoz are eyeing a strong showing from the Filipinas to bolster the country's standing. The Philippines is currently ranked 15th in the world by the World Baseball Softball Confederation.

"This is the best time that we can move up in the standings in the world," said Tingzon. "This is the best chance we have, that is why we really have to commit and train really hard."

