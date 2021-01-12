PBA: Terrafirma gets first pick again in annual draft

Terrafirma holds the rights to the first pick in the annual PBA Draft for the third straight time.

The Columbian Autocar Corp. franchise will exercise this right in the 2021 draft exercise scheduled on March 14, following No. 1 selections CJ Perez (2018) and Roosevelt Adams (2019).

Based solely on the performances of the ball clubs in the 2019 PBA Philippine Cup, the Season 46 annual draft will have Terrafirma picking at No. 1, followed by NorthPort and then NLEX by virtue of a past trade deal with Blackwater, according to a PBA.ph report.

This will be following by NLEX (No. 4), Rain or Shine, Magnolia, Alaska, San Miguel Beer, Meralco, Phoenix Super LPG, NorthPort (from a past deal with TNT) and Barangay Ginebra.

The second round begins with NorthPort exercising rights gained from a previous trade with Terrafirma and NLEX.

At No. 2 is Blackwater (from NorthPort via Meralco), then the Elite squad again followed by Phoenix (from NLEX), Rain or Shine, Magnolia, Alaska, NLEX (from SMB via NorthPort), Alaska (from Meralco via Phoenix), Rain or Shine (from Phoenix), Rain or Shine (from TNT) and Ginebra.

Terrafirma should have been taking a fourth straight No. 1 draft if not for its 2017 trade deal with San Miguel Beer. The trade gave the Beermen a chance to grab highly touted Fil-German Christian Standhardinger.

The official list of eligible draft applicants will be released after the PBA Commissioner's Office has screened all the requirements submitted.