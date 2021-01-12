PBA: Hugnatan agrees to contract extension with Meralco

Meralco's Reynel Hugnatan. PBA Media Bureau



MANILA, Philippines -- Reynel Hugnatan remains committed to the Meralco Bolts.

The two parties agreed to a contract extension, although terms of the deal were not disclosed by team manager Paolo Trillo.

The league website announced the deal, which Trillo said was a "fitting reward" to Hugnatan after his performance for the Bolts in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup held in a bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

The 42-year-old Hugnatan averaged 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in the conference, helping the Bolts reach the semifinals where they lost to Barangay Ginebra.

Although they could not claim a breakthrough All-Filipino title, Hugnatan's performances in the bubble were enough to make him a contender for the league's Most Improved Player award.

"We're excited to have him back," Trillo said of Hugnatan.

Meralco also extended the contracts of Nonoy Baclao and Jammer Jamito, although Baclao has not played for over a year due to a knee injury.

