PBA: Cone, Ginebra eye 'best talent available' in deep rookie draft

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone intends to use their pick in the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft "very, very carefully," even as the Gin Kings have to wait to make their selection.

Ginebra, the winners of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, own the 12th pick in the first round of the draft, which will take place on March 14.

In an interview with the league website, Cone admits that it might be difficult for them to find a player who can immediately contribute, given their draft position.

"From what I understand, this coming draft is supposed to be a deep draft," said Cone. "However, we are drafting at No. 12. It's really hard to find a true impact player at that spot."

"But you'll never know," he added. "This is a deep draft, so we'll take the best player available, irrespective of position."

Several potential first rounders have already declared for the draft, including standouts from the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 league such as Alvin Pasaol, Franky Johnson, and Santi Santillan. Filipino-American point guard Jason Brickman was among the first to apply but it remains to be seen if he will be eligible, as he still lacks some documents required by the league.

Some collegiate standouts, including reigning NCAA Most Valuable Player Calvin Oftana of San Beda University and De La Salle University center Justine Baltazar, are also considering their options.

The deadline of application is on January 27.

"We will certainly use our pick very, very carefully," Cone guaranteed. "We've got our eyes on a couple of guys, and we are hoping they will drop to where we are."

In the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft, Ginebra took Arvin Tolentino with the 10th pick in the first round, Jerrick Balanza with the first pick of the second round, and Kent Salado with the 10th pick of the second round.

TerraFirma Dyip will be selecting first in the 2021 Rookie Draft, followed by NorthPort, Blackwater, NLEX, and Rain or Shine.

Magnolia will make the sixth pick, followed by Alaska, San Miguel Beer, Meralco, Phoenix Super LPG, and TNT Tropang Giga, before Ginebra makes the last pick of the first round.

