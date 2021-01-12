NBA: Trae Young pours in 26 as Hawks polish off 76ers

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks handles the ball during a preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies on December 17, 2020 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. File photo. Joe Murphy, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Trae Young scored 26 points to help the Atlanta Hawks end their four-game losing streak with a 112-94 win over the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers on Monday in Atlanta.

Young took a hard fall on Saturday and left the arena with a bag of ice on his right wrist. But Young wasn't wearing any sort of protection for the game and showed no ill effects from the injury. He was 9-for-19 from the field with eight assists to pace Atlanta.

Joel Embiid returned to the Philadelphia lineup after missing the last game with back tightness. He scored 24 points, making 8 of 17 from the field, and had 11 rebounds, 10 of them in the first half. Embiid did not play the second half.

Philadelphia played without Ben Simmons (left knee swelling) and Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Vincent Poirier and Matisse Thybulle because of COVID protocols. Mike Scott returned after missing five games with a left knee contusion.

Atlanta also got 15 points and seven rebounds from De'Andre Hunter, 12 points and 11 rebounds from Clint Capela and 12 points and seven rebounds from John Collins. Brandon Goodwin came off the bench to score 15.

Philadelphia rookie Isaiah Joe made four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 18. Tyrese Maxey scored 15 and rookie Dakota Mathias scored a season-high 14. The Sixers lost their third straight.

Philadelphia was ahead by as many as nine points in the first quarter and led 32-28 going into the second. But Atlanta began to exert its muscle on the boards, finishing the first half with a 31-23 rebounding edge.

The Hawks grabbed a 10-point lead when Young's 3-pointer made it 52-42, and they pressed the lead to 65-50 at halftime. Atlanta further built its advantage to 97-65 after three quarters.

The Hawks were playing without Bogdan Bogdanovic, who fractured his right knee on Saturday against Charlotte. Bogdanovic was originally diagnosed with a bone bruise, but an MRI revealed an avulsion fracture, meaning the forward will miss extended time.

The Sixers return home to host the Miami Heat on Tuesday and Thursday. Atlanta starts a three-game trip on Wednesday at Phoenix.