MMA: Adiwang gets chance to rebound in ONE: Unbreakable

Expect Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang to mount a furious comeback when he returns to the cage in ONE: Unbreakable on January 22.

Adiwang will take on Hexigetu, China’s “Wolf of the Grasslands,” in a 3-round flyweight match.

The fight will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE: Unbreakable will feature bantamweight kickboxing champion Alaverdi Ramazanov's title defense against no. 2-ranked bantamweight Capitan Petchyindee Academy of Thailand.

In his previous outing, Adiwang absorbed a controversial split decision loss to Japan’s Hiroba Minowa back in November.

A win would be big for Adiwang. He wants to prove that his loss to Minowa, which snapped his seven-match win streak, is only a minor setback en route to the top of the weight class.

To do that, “Thunder Kid” must show up in the best form of his life as he takes on one of China’s top athletes in Hexigetu, who’s coming in with three straight wins against quality competition.

The China Top Team star made a name for himself with wins over Ovais “The Enigma” Shah, Filipino karateka Ramon “The Bicolano” Gonzales, and most recently, former ONE Strawweight World Champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, who he beat in October 2020.

In the co-main event, James Nakashima of the US makes his lightweight debut against former lightweight champion Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki of Japan.

A heavyweight clash will also go down in the ONE Super Series when hard-hitters Rade Opacic of Serbia and Patrick “Big Swiss” Schmid of Switzerland collide in a kickboxing bout.

Former welterweight champion Zebaztian Kadestam of Sweden, meanwhile, will take on undefeated Russian athlete Gadzhimurad Abdulaev.