Boxing: Pacquiao says Spence appears slower than Thurman

Eight-division boxing champion Manny Pacquiao believes he can beat the younger Errol Spence after seeing the American's performance against Danny Garcia.

Although Spence scored a dominant decision over Garcia last December, Pacquiao said the IBF-WBC welterweight champion looked slow.

“He (Spence) is too slow,” Pacquiao, the WBA champion, said in Boxing Scene.

“Spence is slower than (Keith) Thurman but it’s going to be a good fight."

Pacquiao, now 42, outboxed Thurman in July 2019 to win the WBA "super" welterweight crown.

Although Pacquiao is open to fighting Spence, he appears to favor the Conor McGregor fight more.

“(Spence and McGregor are) my options, but right now I want to experience fighting an MMA (fighter),” said Pacquiao.

“I will also donate a big portion of my income to Filipino COVID-19 victims.”