MANILA -- The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and the Jiu Jitsu Federation of the Philippines (JFP) will be hailed as the National Sports Associations (NSAs) of the Year in the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Awards Night on January 29 at the Diamond Hotel.

The SBP has been the recipient of the award several times in the past, and it will be the first for JFP to be recognized with the prestigious honor given by the country’s oldest media organization.

The SBP spearheaded the country’s successful co-hosting of the FIBA World Cup, which the country staged for the first time after 45 years.

Gilas Pilipinas then ended 61 years of waiting when it finally bagged the long-cherished gold in the Asian Games, highlighted by its dramatic 77-76 come-from-behind victory over host and defending champion China in the semis, and an 80-70 beating of Jordan in the finals.

The men’s team also successfully regained the basketball gold in the Southeast Asian Games by holding off a Cambodia side heavily laden with naturalized players, 80-69, in the championship game.

In between, Gilas also earned one of three Asian berths for the qualifying tournament of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

JFP, meanwhile, made history in the just concluded year by winning two Asiad gold medals courtesy of Margarita ‘Meggie’ Ochoa and Annie Ramirez.

The two golds reciprocated the same output the women’s golf team of Yuka Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan, and Lois Kaye Go won during the 2018 edition of the Asiad in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The pair of golds was a breakthrough for jiu-jitsu in the continental showpiece.

During the World Combat Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the sport accounted for one of the three golds won by the country through Kaila Napolis.

Young prodigy Aielle Aguilar repeated as world champion with her triumph in the Girls Kids 2 White Belt 17kg category of the Abu Dhabi World Festival Jiu-jitsu Championships in the UAE.