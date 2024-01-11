Photo from Galeries Highrisers/Facebook

MANILA – Galeries Highrisers are also upping their Premier Volleyball League (PVL) off-season game.

Shola Alvarez, France Ronquillo, and Renee Mabilangan are now officially part of Galeries, the team announced in a social media post on Thursday.

"Welcome to the Galeries Highrisers! We’re thrilled to have you on board bringing your talent and passion to the court," the welcome post said.

Alvarez, a former Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the NCAA, was a former member of the disbanded F2 Logistics which has shifted its focus to the improvement of grassroots volleyball.

Ronquillo, meanwhile, was a former player for the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, while Mabilangan donned the jersey of National University as a setter.

With the acquisition of the newcomers, the Highrisers are on a quest to improve their PVL performance.

The Lerma Giron-led team only had an 11th-place finish in its maiden run in the 2023 2nd All-Filipino Conference.

They defeated the Gerflor Defenders once in a five-set thriller but suffered 32 set losses in their campaign last year.