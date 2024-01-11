New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots the ball over the top of Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) at the Chase Center. Cary Edmondson, USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Herbert Jones led an early barrage of 3-pointers, Jonas Valanciunas went for 21 points in 21 minutes, and the New Orleans Pelicans shellacked the Golden State Warriors, 141-105, on Wednesday night in San Francisco.

Three days after leading by as many as 50 points while blitzing the host Sacramento Kings 133-100, the Pelicans used nine 3-pointers -- three by Jones -- in a 46-point first quarter that put the Warriors in a huge hole, and they never recovered.

Zion Williamson was among eight Pelicans, including all five starters, in double figures with 19 points, helping New Orleans top 140 points for the third time this season, all since Dec. 13.

Moses Moody scored 21 points off the bench for the Warriors, who heard it from the home fans while losing for the fifth time as they completed a seven-game homestand.

Jones buried his first 3-pointer in the game's first 56 seconds to give the Pelicans a lead they never relinquished. Their first 15 points all came from beyond the arc, with Jones and Valanciunas combining for four of the five 3-pointers that produced a 15-4 lead.

The Warriors hung within 74-64 early in the third quarter, but any hope of a dramatic comeback ended when Brandon Ingram nailed a 3-pointer and hit his fourth of the game, triggering another New Orleans run-away.

Trey Murphy III finished with 16 points, CJ McCollum and Jordan Hawkins added 14 apiece, Ingram 13, and Naji Marshall and Jones 12 for the Pelicans, who shot 57.4 percent overall and 47.5 percent on 3-pointers.

Jones, Murphy and Hawkins each had four of New Orleans' 19 treys.

Valanciunas also found time for nine rebounds, while McCollum (eight) and Williamson (seven) combined for 15 of the team's 37 assists.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 19 points and fellow rookie Brandin Podziemski nine rebounds for the Warriors, who allowed a season-high point total three days after watching the Toronto Raptors put up 133 against them.

Stephen Curry logged 15 points and six assists, Klay Thompson 13 points and Jonathan Kuminga 12 for Golden State, which was outscored 57-36 from beyond the arc.

