AP Bren technical coach Vrendon Lin ahead of their Grand Finals cclash against Indonesia's Onic Esports. Courtesy: Moonton Games

In an unprecedented move, AP Bren has parted ways with its championship analyst and technical coach Vrendon "Vren" Lin, barely a month after winning the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang world title in Manila.

"Coach Vren became an integral part of our success in 2023. His dedication and leadership were key to our growth as a team. His unwavering belief in our players pushed them beyond their limits to become a better version of themselves," AP Bren said in a Facebook post.

Vren was integral to AP Bren's rise last year, having crucial draft picks that would lead its players to two gold medals under national esports team Sibol.

Analysts and even head coach Francis "Ducky" Glindro have credited Vren for most of the team's success when it came to the team's drafts.

Under AP Bren, he led the resurging squad to its first MPL title in four seasons, and a subsequent world title in M5, when it was held in the Philippines.

Before his stint with AP Bren, he coached Bigetron Alpha and TNC Pro Team.

AP Bren also seemed to be hinting at Vren's return as an import.

"Thank you, Coach Vren! The future may hold new paths, but we're grateful to be one of your stopovers as you continue to achieve greater things in your career. Go conquer the world," AP Bren said.