Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers in overtime at State Farm Arena. Brett Davis, USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Jalen Johnson scored 25 points, seven of them in overtime, with a career-high 16 rebounds and seven assists to help the Atlanta Hawks end a two-game losing streak with a 139-132 win over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

Atlanta tied the game at 132 when Johnson made two free throws with 1:07 to go in the extra frame. He then came up with a steal and drained a 3-pointer with 40.5 seconds left. Philadelphia led by three in overtime with 2:31 remaining but did not score another point.

The Sixers played without reigning MVP Joel Embiid, the league's leading scorer, who missed his second straight game with left knee swelling.

Atlanta tied the game at 125 with 12.1 seconds remaining in regulation when Trae Young made 1 of 2 free throws. Tyrese Maxey had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but Young knocked away his floater.

Johnson was 8-for-13 from the field and 3-for-4 on 3-pointers, made all six of his free throws and had two blocks. Young had 28 points and 11 assists, and Dejounte Murray scored 25 points. Onyeka Okongwu had 19 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

Philadelphia got 35 points, eight rebounds and nine assists from Maxey and 32 points and 10 rebounds from Tobias Harris.

The Hawks were without starter Clint Capela (right Achilles soreness) and reserves Wesley Matthews (right calf soreness) and Garrison Mathews (left ankle sprain). Murray (right hamstring soreness) and Young (right shoulder soreness) were on the injury report earlier in the day, but both started. Philadelphia's Robert Covington (left knee swelling) missed his fourth straight game.

The first half was evenly played, with 11 lead changes and seven ties. Philadelphia's largest lead was seven and Atlanta's was five, with the Sixers ahead 64-61 at intermission. The Sixers finished the half with a 7-2 run thanks to a pair of technical fouls against Atlanta -- one for delay of game and another against Young.

The Hawks play the second leg of their five-game homestand on Friday against Indiana. The Sixers return home on Friday to play Sacramento in the opener of a three-game homestand.

--Field Level Media