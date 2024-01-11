MPBL MVP and Strong Group’s Justine Baltazar. Handout Photo/Strong Group



MANILA — After his successful MPBL stint, Justine Baltazar continues his basketball career with Strong Group.

The 6-foot-9 former De La Salle University standout, is among the young Filipino stars who will represent the country in the Dubai International Basketball Championships with Strong Group, and he shared that he is offering this experience to his family, his fellow Pampanga townsmen, and his fans.

“Siyempre, kung san man ako mapunta, maglaro, siyempre, ganun pa ‘rin. Para pa ‘rin sa mga Pilipino ‘tong ginagawa ko,” he said to reporters earlier today.

“Sobrang thankful ko din makapaglaro dito sa Strong Group, para pa ‘rin to sa family ko pati sa mga Kapampangan,” he added.

The 2023 MPBL Season MVP also said that he is taking advantage of the opportunity to play with some NBA veterans in Dwight Howard, Andre Roberson, and Andray Blatche.

“Iba yung kumpyansa kasi NBA yung mga makakasama ko dito. Madadala ko yung experience na ‘yun kung san ako maglalaro, advantage ko yun,” said the Pampanga Giant Lanterns star, but he also admitted that he is yet to fully pick the brains of his NBA teammates.

“Sa ngayon, ilang days pa lang kami nagpa-practice so onti pa lang yung natututunan ko. Pero tinitigan ko yung mga galaw nila kasi same eh, big man,” he shared.

On the other hand, now that he’s representing the county yet again, Baltazar said that he also hopes to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas once more.

“Oo, pwede. Pag ma-invite nila ako ulit, Pilipinas yun eh, Gilas yun. Gusto ko ulit makapag-laro,” he said.

Baltazar also revealed that he is still unsure of where he would continue his professional hoops career, but he expressed that he is open to entering the PBA Draft and eventually playing in it.

“Kapag may offer [overseas], edi dun ako. Kapag walang offer, titignan ko kung makakapagpa-draft ako sa PBA,” said the former NU Bullpup.

“Iniintay ko yung plano ni [Governor Delta] Pineda,” he added, while also reiterating that among his options is playing in the almost 50-year-old league.

“Oo, open naman ako,” added Balti.

