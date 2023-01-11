Ysa Jimenez leaves UST to join PLDT in PVL

MANILA – Volleyball player Ysa Jimenez has forfeited her remaining playing year with the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tigresses as she decided to take her talents to the professional level.

On Wednesday, PLDT High Speed Hitters welcomed Jimenez to the team following the departure of some of their key players.

Jimenez was part of the UST team that reached the UAAP women’s volleyball finals in Season 81 behind the MVP Sisi Rondina and then super rookie Eya Laure.

She suited up in the resumption of the UAAP in 2022 where the Tigresses finished fourth.

Jimenez inclusion in the PLDT lineup came just a day after Eli Soyud, Chin Basas, and Heather Guino-o left the team.

The High Speed Hitters also welcomed a new coach Rald Ricafort, who held the coaching position for Petro Gazz Angels for four years.

He steered the Gazz Angels to the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference crown last December.

Ricafort replaced George Pascua, the head coach of PLDT during the 2022 season where the High Speed Hitters finished fifth in the Open Conference, fourth in the Invitational Conference, and sixth in the Reinforced Conference.

