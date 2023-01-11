Jerom Lastimosa (7) of the Adamson Soaring Falcons during their match against the UE Red Warriors for the UAAP Season 85 elimination round held at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City on October 8, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University star Jerom Lastimosa and former Ateneo High School standout Francis Lopez are the latest players to join the Strong Group for the 2023 Dubai International Championship.

Charles Tiu, who will call the shots for the squad, confirmed the development on Wednesday afternoon.

The team also added University of the Philippines guard JD Cagulangan and De La Salle-College of St. Benilde's Migs Oczon to their roster.

The Strong Group, handled by former Ateneo guard Jacob Lao, has put together a stacked roster for the tournament that takes place from January 27 to February 5.

They have recruited former NBA players Nick Young, Renaldo Balkman, and Shabazz Muhammad, along with naturalized Filipino center Ange Kouame and Filipino-American guard Sedrick Barefield.

Last week, Tiu confirmed the additions of Justin Baltazar, Will Gozum, BJ Andrade, and Inand Fornillos to the squad.

The Strong Group is looking to duplicate the title run made by Mighty Sports when they joined the 2020 edition of the Dubai International Championship. That team was also coached by Tiu and featured naturalized big man Andray Blatche and Balkman, along with PBA stars Mikey Williams and Jamie Malonzo.

