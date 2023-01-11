POC chief braces for tough fight in Cambodia SEA Games

Cambodia's Minister of Tourism of the Royal Government Thong Khon waves the SEA Games federation flag during the closing ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) at Hanoi Indoor Games Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, 23 May 2022. Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE.

MANILA, Philippines -- A podium finish may be out of reach for Team Philippines in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games that will take place in Cambodia this May.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino acknowledged that Filipino athletes are facing an uphill battle in the multi-sport event, due in large part to the "formula" put in place by the host nation.

"Frankly, kinakabahan kami dito. Kinakabahan ako dito, frankly speaking, because of the formula of Cambodia. Medyo mabigat 'yung ginawa ng host country doon," Tolentino said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

Tolentino explained that Cambodia has included sports that are unfamiliar to other Southeast Asian countries, while also putting a limit as to how many events other nations can join in martial arts, canoe-kayak, and esports.

"For example, karate. [There are] 15 events, [but] only 10 events can be played by other other nations, other countries -- except the host. So mabigat 'yung ginawa nilang formula," he said.

"Aside from all martial arts, nilagyan pa nila 'yung canoe-kayak at saka esports. Only seven countries can play out of 10, except the host. Mabigat 'yun, 'di ba? So 'yun ang worry ko sa Cambodia," he added.

Cambodia has lined up a total of 608 events in 49 sports. In 2019 in Manila, the Philippines held 530 events in 56 sports, while there were 526 events in 40 sports in Hanoi last year.

Despite the number of events and the formula that they put in place, Cambodia is still unlikely to emerge as overall champions, according to Tolentino. However, the POC chief won't be surprised if they compete for the podium.

"Based on their formula, hindi kaya mag-first ng Cambodia. Sana nga. Pero, sasaksak sa itaas 'yun. Whether second, third, or fourth. Sasaksak sa itaas 'yun," he said.

Cambodia placed eighth in Hanoi, with nine golds, 13 silvers, and 41 bronze medals. Team Philippines finished fourth, with a haul of 52 golds, 70 silvers, and 104 bronzes.

"Battle for fourth again," Tolentino said of his prediction for Team Philippines in Cambodia. "So, tingnan natin, 'di ba. Tingnan natin."

He expressed his confidence that Filipino athletes will do all they can in the SEA Games, and stressed that the Philippines must join all events possible -- even those that they are not familiar with.

"Kailangan talaga natin, malagyan lahat ng events. All events, salihan natin. Kahit pa anong gastos 'yan, salihan natin," Tolentino said. "Binawasan na nga nila, tapos 'di pa natin sasalihan. Kahit hindi natin alam, pag-praktisan muna natin."

The SEA Games will run from May 5 to 17 in Cambodia.

