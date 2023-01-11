PBA: Marcial issues warning after scalpers arrested

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- PBA commissioner Willie Marcial issued a warning against scalpers after three suspects were arrested by operatives of the Quezon City Police District on Tuesday.

The alleged scalpers were arrested after an entrapment operation by the QCPD. Fifty tickets for Game 6 of the 2022 PBA Commissioners' Cup finals were recovered.

"Doon sa mga nagbebenta ng scalping sa online, 'wag niyo na gawin," Marcial said on Wednesday, ahead of the finals game at the Araneta Coliseum.

Marcial explained that they were alarmed after seeing PBA tickets on sale online for higher than their actual value.

"Ewan nga namin kung saan nakakakuha ng tickets eh," said Marcial. "Merong mga ginagawa na sinubukan namin na, bibili kami ng ticket. 'Pag bili na namin ng ticket, [sasabihin], 'O sige, i-GCash mo.'"

"Sasabihin namin, 'Patingin muna ng ticket, paki-picture.' Biglang ubos na. So scam 'yun, 'yung ginagawa nila," he added.

They immediately sought the help of the QCPD, and Marcial said the PBA is grateful for the quick action taken by their cybercrime unit.

"'Yun nga, 'yun ang nahuli natin. 'Yung online cyber unit ang nakahuli sa mga GCash [scammers]. Wina-warningan na natin," he said.

The three persons arrested will be charged with the violation of City Ordinance SP-2744, or the Anti-Scalping Act which comes with a fine of P5,000. -- With a report from Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News.