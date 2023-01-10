PBA Images

Barangay Ginebra will try to end their title clash with Bay Area on Wednesday as they meet again for Game 6 at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Gin Kings, who won Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead in the best-of-7 PBA Commissioner's Cup finals, are expected to go all out to prevent the Dragons from extending the series to a winner-take-all Game 7.

Tip-off is at 5:45 p.m.

Bay Area is bringing back Myles Powell to replace injury-hit Andrew Nicholson.

Minus Nicholson and Yang, the Kings took control majority of the way en route to a 101-91 win Sunday for the pivotal 3-2 lead.

If they're able to close out the Dragons, the Kings will break off a tie with Magnolia and Alaska as the league's second most successful squad with a 15th championship.

But it is easier said than done versus what Cone described as a talented, disciplined, and well-coached Bay Area.

Cone cited that different guys are taking charge for the Dragons in each of the first five games - from Nicholson, Yang, Kobey Lam, Hayden Blankley to Qilong Zheng.

Ginebra also has health concerns.

LA Tenorio, who has been their barometer in the series, sat out the last quarter in Game 5 due to a strained hamstring.

If Ginebra gets foiled, then the two teams will slug it out in a final duel at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan Friday.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.