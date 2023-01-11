Myles Powell took over in the final five minutes for Bay Area in Game 6. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Myles Powell was the difference-maker in Game 6 of the 2022 PBA Commissioners' Cup Finals, as the American guard gutted through a foot injury to keep the Bay Area Dragons alive against Barangay Ginebra.

Powell had not played since November 23 against Talk 'N Text, and indeed he was considered out for the rest of the conference by Bay Area head coach Brian Goorjian.

But with the Dragons in a do-or-die situation in Game 6 on Wednesday, Powell was reactivated and the guard left it all on the floor to steer his team to an 87-84 triumph. He hit two crucial layups in the final five minutes, and made two of four free throws in the closing seconds to fend off the Gin Kings.

"I'm a ride or die, like I said," said Powell, who finished with a team-high 29 points along with seven rebounds in 36 minutes. "We finish the huddle [saying] family. If we would've lost tonight, I wanted to be out there with my brothers."

"I had my brothers' back, and I just put it in God's hands, and we came out on top. But like I said, if we would've lost tonight, I wanted to be out there with my brothers," he stressed.

Goorjian was in awe of how Powell played, especially as the guard was not in game condition. It has been over a month since Powell last competed in a game, and his foot injury was initially deemed severe enough to keep him out for the rest of the tournament.

"The guy next to me is not in condition to walk into something like that," Goorjian said of Powell.

Bay Area had already played their past two Finals games without an import, after Andrew Nicholson went down with an ankle injury late in Game 3. It was to Goorjian's relief that their medical team pronounced Powell ready to play in Game 6; the guard himself told the coach that he wanted to play.

"I certainly wanted him to play, [but] I don't want to risk his health, and I told him that," said Goorjian. "I didn't know we were going to win, I didn't know he was going to make the plays he made, but I knew that something special was coming onto that floor tonight."

Powell's performance -- particularly his takeover in the final five minutes -- all came down to his willpower, said Goorjian.

"He's shown this, his spirit is incredible," the coach said. "And our guys, our young kids know about him, and there's somebody to play off. And put the ball in his hands the last five minutes of the game when we went down seven [points], and he took us to the Promised Land."

Goorjian gave Powell majority of the credit for their win in Game 6, saying: "If he's not there, if that spirit's not there, we got no shot tonight. It was groomed for failure, and that was something different than what we've had in the whole series."

Powell will now have three days to recover after Game 7 was rescheduled to Sunday instead of Friday, and the American guard is looking forward to another battle. The Dragons had to survive a classic Ginebra fightback in Game 6, and weather a triple-double from Justin Brownlee to get the win.

"We came out on top," said Powell. "And now, we got one more. Job's not finished."

