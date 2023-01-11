DOTA: Bleed bounces back, extends Fnatic's lose streak

Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) newcomer Bleed Esports has finally found its stride as it defeated Fnatic in their best-of-3 matchup Wednesday.

👏 WE DID IT!! We secured our first win in the DPC SEA league against Fnatic Dota with a clean 2-0 sweep. That was such a exhilarating series to watch, GGWP!!#GOBLEED #DPCSEA #Dota2 pic.twitter.com/aFVRNNyKSX — Bleed Esports (@ggBleed) January 11, 2023

The Singapore-based team managed to end its second bo3 series with flying colors, sweeping the veteran DPC team, 2-0.

This, after Bleed suffered a loss against Filipino team Blacklist International on Monday, January 9.

Fnatic also incurred two losses last Monday but failed to bounce back in Wednesday's matchup, extending its losing streak to 4 matches.

The newcomers took their time in taking down the veteran team, ending Game 1 in 44 minutes and Game 2 in 64 minutes.

With this win, Bleed Esports is now tied at the second spot with Blacklist International.

Meanwhile, Fnatic is tied at the fifth spot with Talon Esports and Team SMG.

Fnatic's roster is dominated by Filipinos with only one non-Filipino player, Damien "kpii" Chok.

Bleed Esports is composed of players of different nationalities including Filipino player Prieme Ejay "PlayHard-" Maque.

On Friday, Bleed Esports is set to play Team SMG, while Fnatic is looking to break its slump and face Blacklist Rivalry.

Bleed Esports roster:

Souliya Khoomphetsavong - JaCkky

Teng Tjin Yao - Kordan

Natthaphon Ouanphakdee - Masaros

Prieme Ejay Maque - PlayHard-

Kim Doo-Young - DuBu

Fnatic roster:

Kim Villafuerte Santos - Gabbi

Armel Paul Tabios - Armel

Damien Chok - kpii

Djardel Mampusti - DJ

Jaunuel Arcilla - Jaunuel