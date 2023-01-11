12 teams to see action in Manila Hustle 3x3 tilt

MANILA, Philippines -- Twelve teams from five different countries will face off in the Manila Hustle 3x3 Women's International Invitational, set for February 4-5.

The games are set at the Robinsons Magnolia in Quezon City, with six teams from the Philippines battling representatives from South Korea, Thailand, Japan, and Singapore.

The 12 teams have been grouped in four groups of three teams each, with the top team in each group earning spots in the quarterfinals. The second and third placed teams will play in a crossover knockout match to determine who will progress to the next phase.

The teams are as follows: Owls.Exe Kujukuri, Jumpshot Singapore, Shoot It Dragon Thailand, G2L2 Korea, 1Eyehansol Korea, Zoos Tokyo, Lady Macbeth Riots, Uratex Dream Philippines, Uratex Tibay Philippines, Discovery Perlas, Angelis Resort and Army Altama.

The competition marks the comeback of Gilas Pilipinas star Jack Animam, who is tipped to play for Lady Macbeth after recovering from a knee injury.

