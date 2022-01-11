SMB clarifies: We didn't poach Rodney Brondial

The San Miguel Beer management stressed that they did not pirate Rodney Brondial from Alaska, citing that the former Adamson University big man only wanted to rejoin his former coach.

"We didn't poach Rodney," San Miguel team manager Gee Abanilla told PBA Rush. "It was a similar situation which happened to Gab Banal where the player opted not to sign the contract extension offer and decided to become a free agent."

Abanilla said Brondial was looking for a better contract from Alaska for security given the "uncertainties of the current situation."

Brondial got a 2-year extension offer, but the 6-foot-5 cager asked for a release and became a free agent.

"So when Rodney wasn't receiving offers, he decided to call up Coach Leo Austria, his former coach at Adamson, and asked his help, inquiring on the possibilities of joining San Miguel," said Abanilla.

Brondial was the second player after Banal who became a free agent and moved to another team.

Banal got a one-conference contract extension by Alaska, but he asked to be a free agent. He later ended up with TNT Tropang Giga.

