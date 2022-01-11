NBL: 36ers' game vs. Tasmania postponed due to COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the Adelaide 36ers' schedule in the 2021-22 season of Australia's National Basketball League (NBL).

The team announced on Tuesday that their game against the Tasmania JackJumpers, scheduled for January 16 at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre, has been postponed.

"A number of the JackJumpers were ruled out due to COVID protocols," the team explained in a statement.

The 36ers will instead return to action on January 18, when they play the Perth Wildcats on their home floor. The fixture was re-scheduled, having originally been set on December 28.

Adelaide last played on December 18, when they were routed by the Cairns Taipans, 93-67. The game marked the debut of young Filipino center Kai Sotto, who had one point, three rebounds, and two assists in nearly 10 minutes of playing time.

From there, however, the 36ers had to postpone several games in the wake of the pandemic.

"The health and safety of the players, coaches, clubs, staff and fans is the league’s number one priority when considering these matters," the 36ers said. "The NBL will continue to follow the advice of governments and health authorities."

"Regular testing of all players and staff will continue, while further testing will be carried out on individuals impacted or those deemed close contacts."

The 36ers currently have a 2-3 win-loss record.