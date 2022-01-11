MMA: Pacio hopes Miado, Catalan climb strawweight ranks

ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio is excited about the emergence of other local athletes in the division, and he will be rooting for them when they return to the cage.

Jeremy Miado takes on Senzo Ikeda while Robin Catalan tangles with Elipitua Siregar at ONE: Heavy Hitters this Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

While these two competitors would challenge for his strap if given a chance, the 26-year-old is still hoping that they will eventually join him and teammate Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang at the top of the division.

"I'm very happy to see Filipinos emerge in this weight class. This is really a weight class for a lot of Asian athletes like me," he said.

Of the two, Miado is closer to Pacio, given the Albay native's last performance against Miao Li Tao. He dominated the Chinese competitor in their rematch to score another impressive victory.

With Miado now training at Marrok Force in Thailand, the 26-year-old world champion expects big things from him.

"Jeremy Miado is leveling up, and we saw that in his last outing against Miao Li Tao. He just dominated the fight, using his range and boxing skills," Pacio said.

Catalan has struggled as of late, but "The Passion" knows that the pride of Sta. Barbara, Iloilo can turn things around, given the power in both his hands and feet.

"Robin, this guy can close the show in the blink of an eye just like what he did to Gustavo [Balart],” he said.

For now, the current world titleholder will be cheering for them. But if Miado and Catalan continue to win, the Team Lakay star knows he could face either one of them, and he will be preparing hard when that time comes.

"We're the one who's at the top of the food chain. So, it's our job to level up every single day. I have to improve every day to show everyone a more complete Joshua Pacio."