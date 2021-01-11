SEA Games gold medalist Jamie Lim eyes Olympic slot

Jamie Lim of the Philippines beats Ceyco Zefanya of Indonesia to win the gold medal in SEA Games Karatedo +61kg Kumite held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina karateka Jamie Lim, a gold medalist in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, hopes she can buck the odds and secure a spot in the Tokyo Olympics later this year, where karate will be contested for the first time.

Lim was one of two Filipinas to win gold in karate in the SEA Games, ruling the +61kg division, while Junna Tsukii triumphed in the -50kg class. Both athletes, along with Fil-Am Joane Orbon, are still in the hunt for an Olympic berth.

They expect to compete in the final qualification tournament that will be held in Paris, France on June 11-13.

"It's gonna be a long shot, kasi everyone will wanna join and everyone wants to be part of the Olympics," Lim, the daughter of Philippine basketball legend Samboy Lim, admitted during an appearance on "The Chasedown" over the weekend.

"And this is really the last shot (for the Olympics)," she added. "Pero kakayanin po."

"I'm gonna do everything I can. I'll do my best and hope for the best po."

There are three spots at stake in the final qualifiers in Lim's division.

To prepare for the tall task, Lim made sure to keep herself in good condition in the past year even with competitions put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She and her teammates in Karate Pilipinas regularly attended virtual training sessions to make sure they remain in shape.

And this weekend, they will finally get the chance to train in person when they enter the "bubble" at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna for a camp.

"I'm ready for the training bubble. I'm ready to come back to sparring training because alam ko na 'yun po 'yung wala," said Lim.

She believes that the five-month preparation from January until June will be sufficient to prepare her and the other national karatekas in their quest for Olympic slots.

"Kaya po naman with the given amount of time," said Lim.

Aside from training at the Inspire facility, the national karate team will also hold camps overseas and compete in tournaments to warm up for the big event in June.

"Five months, I think is great enough," Lim said. "We'll not only stay in the bubble po, but we'll also be abroad, joining training camps and joining tournaments."

Aside from the karate national team, the country's national taekwondo and boxing teams will also train in the Calamba campus.

Related video: